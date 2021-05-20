Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.58. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,176. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $134.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,114,000.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

