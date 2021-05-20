Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

