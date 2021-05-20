Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,603 shares of company stock worth $5,386,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

