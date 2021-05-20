Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 186.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

