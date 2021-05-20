Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.32 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

