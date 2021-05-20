Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $120.64 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.