Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce $270.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.85 million. Ferro posted sales of $204.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $16,036,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Ferro has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.