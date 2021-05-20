Financial Comparison: Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) versus Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.67 $229.04 million N/A N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group $231.69 million 0.78 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Dividends

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Alaska Communications Systems Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 5.20% 11.59% 2.88% Alaska Communications Systems Group 4.13% 5.68% 1.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions. It also offers antivirus solutions; Corporate TV, a service that includes interactive TV for corporate customers, and Hotel TV for the hospitality industry; Demo video surveillance platform; Netris CCTV platform, an integrated multifunctional CCTV platform; video analytics subsystem, a solution enabling vendor's video analytics algorithms to be connected to the Netris CCTV platform; Netris VoD Server, a CCTV video core enabling video stream reception, recording, broadcasting, and retransmission system; and Netris iStream ITX, a local programmable camcorder for isolated areas. In addition, the company offers Solar Dozor 7 and Solar webProxy, which are cybersecurity services; scoring and marketing products; VPN mobile and VPN SOHO products; software-defined network/network function virtualization solutions; NVIDIA Geforce NOW, a cloud gaming service; and submarine cables. Further, it provides satellite communication network, TV infrastructure, voice ICT and data transport network, access network, internet access, Wi-Fi, cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, data center infrastructure, information security, over the top video, telemedicine, online education, broadband, and convergence and mobile services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network. The company's business customers comprise enterprises in the oil and gas industry, health care, education, Alaska Native Corporations, and financial industries; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

