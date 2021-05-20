Financial Management Network Inc. Buys Shares of 113,718 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 7.46% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DURA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DURA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.07. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.