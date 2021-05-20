Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 176,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,767. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

