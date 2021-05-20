Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 711 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.72. 117,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

