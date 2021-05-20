Financial Review: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 27.73% 7.87% 3.10%

45.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Principal Solar and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 5.63 $530.88 million $0.63 24.24

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 3 4 0 2.38

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $16.81, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Volatility & Risk

Principal Solar has a beta of 8.75, indicating that its stock price is 775% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.1 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 306,000 electric connections; 371,000 natural gas connections; and 409,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Texas, and the Province of New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

