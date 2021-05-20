FintruX Network (FTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $16,540.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $16,540.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00076361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.01171843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.84 or 0.09980823 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.