FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider John Conoley Purchases 25,000 Shares

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

Shares of FA stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £25.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

