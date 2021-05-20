FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $248.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the lowest is $247.67 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

