First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.09 and traded as high as $19.94. First Community shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 18,256 shares traded.

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Community has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

