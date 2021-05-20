First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $115.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.30 million and the highest is $117.14 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $109.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $468.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.22 million to $472.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $495.11 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $520.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

