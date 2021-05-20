First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.35

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 683102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

