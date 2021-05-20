First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Connie Lillico Sells 20,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total value of C$430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,399,480.

On Thursday, April 8th, Connie Lillico sold 2,333 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$51,326.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.41. 947,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,520. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.75. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.39 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

