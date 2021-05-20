First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$21.35. The company had a trading volume of 776,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.43. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.39 and a one year high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 68.07.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total value of C$578,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,065. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total transaction of C$205,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,602.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

