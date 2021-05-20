First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$21.35. The company had a trading volume of 776,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.43. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.39 and a one year high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 68.07.
In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total value of C$578,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,065. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total transaction of C$205,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,602.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
