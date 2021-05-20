First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.57

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.57 and traded as high as C$52.19. First National Financial shares last traded at C$52.19, with a volume of 11,731 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.88.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,124 shares of company stock worth $551,257.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

