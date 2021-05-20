First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.