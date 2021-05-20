First National Trust Co Buys 5,881 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.