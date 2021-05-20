First National Trust Co Buys 7,743 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

