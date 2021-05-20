First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,757,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,152,636,000 after purchasing an additional 95,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.