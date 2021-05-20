First National Trust Co Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.