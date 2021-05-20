First National Trust Co Has $20.01 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $409.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.