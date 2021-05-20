First National Trust Co Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

