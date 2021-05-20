First National Trust Co Purchases 367 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.2% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 222,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $456.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

