First National Trust Co Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

