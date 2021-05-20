First National Trust Co Sells 1,281 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $196.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.