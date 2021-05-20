First National Trust Co Sells 1,545 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

