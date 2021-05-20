First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.12

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.30. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $154.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.