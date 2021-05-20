First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Down 0.9%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. 12,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 102,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

