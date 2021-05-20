First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$36.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.47.

Shares of FM traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.10. The company has a market cap of C$18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.86. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

