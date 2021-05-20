First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.03.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.05. 1,890,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.10. The firm has a market cap of C$19.37 billion and a PE ratio of 667.86. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

