First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.51 on Thursday, hitting C$27.42. 1,268,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

