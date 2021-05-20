First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 1,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.