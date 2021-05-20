First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.15. 19,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 26,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20.

