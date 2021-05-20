First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $24.22. 7,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47.

