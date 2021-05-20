First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFIX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,861,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,861,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,822,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

