FirstEnergy Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.