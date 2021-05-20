FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.71 ($1.04).

Shares of LON:FGP traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 82.50 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 3,691,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,721. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

