Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 360,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,952,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 788.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 44,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

