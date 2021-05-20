Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $302 million-$308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.70 million.

FVRR traded up $10.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.33. 31,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.22 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.19.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.08.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

