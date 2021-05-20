Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

