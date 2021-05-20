Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.48. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 217 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

