FLETA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $648,744.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $648,744.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.01201249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.83 or 0.09841004 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,599,262 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars.

