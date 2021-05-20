Flow (FLOW) Price Down 34.6% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.35 or 0.00038243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $651.26 million and $129.65 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00431352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00220336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.01000769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00034602 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.