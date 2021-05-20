Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,261. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

